Black Sherif has received much love from UK radio DJ and host, DJ Semtex following the release of his debut album

The world-class Dj and radio titan who played a lot of songs from Black Sherif's album on his show revealed Sarkodie introduced him to the star

Sarkodie introduced plugged Black Sherif to DJ Semtex in 2021 during the promotion of his No Pressure album

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sarkodie has earned the respect of many Ghanaian fans after a kind act he did in 2021 hit the internet. During an interview to promote his No Pressure album, the Ghanaian rapper plugged Black Sherif to the host, DJ Semtex.

Black Sherif, DJ Semtex and Sarkodie Photo Source: @blacksherif_, @djsemtex, @sarkodie

Source: UGC

He was a guest on DJ Semtex's Hip Hop Raised Me podcast when the UK media personality asked him about an artist who resonated with him at the moment. Sarkodie replied;

There's a kid in Ghana here called Black Sherif , I need to put you on. Just right from this interview, you need to go check him out.

Sarkodie and DJ Semtex spent over two minutes talking about Black Sherif, with Sarkodie hailing the young rapper's passion and energy. Calling Black Sherif an artist "out of this world," the legendary Ghanaian rapper predicted Black Sherif's sound would travel beyond the shores of Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Days after the release of Black Sherif's debut album, a year after the interview with Sarkodie, the UK DJ reminisced about his introduction to Black Sherif with a tweet. DJ Semtex also supported Black Sherif' by playing a couple of songs off The Villain I Never Was on his radio show on Capital Xtra.

He wrote:

Exactly 1 year ago this week @Sarkodie said “Semtex, I need to put you on to @blacksherif_ “ I’ve been paying attention & playing Black Sherif’s music ever since

Sarkodie and Black Sherif Excite Fans After Being Spotted in the Studio Together

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif getting Ghanaian music lovers excited after a video of them in a recording studio surfaced on the internet. The star rappers were captured recording their verses.

The video sparked excitement in many fans as both rappers looked satisfied with what they had recorded. They were seen nodding their heads as their recording played back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh