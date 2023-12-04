Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi has opened up about his days in Ghana as an event organiser at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The musician recounted an experience in Ghana where Sarkodie and R2Bees saved him on campus

Ghanaian netizens hailed him for sharing his positive experience with Sarkodie

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur has recounted his experience living in Ghana before his music career.

The Nigerian was an event organiser while studying for his undergraduate degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In a new interview, the musician talked about his days as an event promoter and how some Ghanaian artistes fueled the success of his shows even in hard times.

Mr Eazi says his respect for Sarkodie and Mugeez is forever

According to Mr Eazi, he booked Sarkodie, R2Bees and Wande Cole for an award ceremony he organised in KNUST.

While Nigeria's Wande Coal didn't show up due to payment issues, Sarkodie and R2Beees did after he begged them, Mr Eazi explains in the new interview.

This gesture which ensured the show's success is etched in Mr Eazi's memory forever and has caused him to rate Sarkodie and R2bees as the Ghanaian artistes he would always doff his hat for.

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's statement about Sarkodie and

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Mr Eazi's positive experience with Sarkodie.

@okt_ranking said:

He always show appreciation

@Mr_Monney1 wrote:

The things Sark does in secret is very loud now.. Most people show off but in secret they re like demons!Big Ups to the KING @sarkodie

@wuuhuuu1 remarked:

This would have been 1million views if the story was “Sarkodie didn’t show up although I paid him full” .

@DripLord543 added:

This video won’t trend enough cos y’all already know “negativity sell”

Mr Eazi offers scholarships to 282 Ghanaian students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Mr Eazi's support to 282 students of CK Tedam University in the Upper East region of Ghana.

The musician shared his intentions to extend the scholarship's coverage to a thousand more prospective university students.

