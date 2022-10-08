Black Sherif has enviably overtaken some major billboards in some of the biggest cities in the United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In photos that have surfaced on social media, the Ghanaian musician's photos and pictures of his new album were spotted around Los Angeles, California, New York, New York and Atlanta Georgia.

Source: YEN.com.gh