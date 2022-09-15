● Ghanaian actress and TV Presenter Nana Ama McBrown has won our hearts with her high fashion sense as she rocks new designs on United Showbiz every Saturday.

● The A-lister’s Instagram page has become the only credible source for the latest fashion updates

● From celebrated designers to emerging brands, here are the top 3 exquisite styles every woman needs in her wardrobe for office, church, and wedding.

Nana Ama McBrown is synonymous with style, strength, and sophistication. Over the past years, she has taken over our television screens with her effortless acting skills.

As the world transitioned into digital media, she has amassed millions of followers on social media platforms with many brands under her belt.

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her fashion sense with these elegant styles. Source @Instagram

She has also proven to be a style icon, working with emerging and top Ghanaian designers for movie scenes, presenting, and even while on vacation with her adorable family.

Steering affairs on the most talked about Saturday night entertainment talk show, Mrs. Mensah has her viewers and fashion enthusiasts glued to their TV and streaming platforms admiring her eloquent presenting skills and impeccable fashion sense.

YEN.com.gh reports on 5 times Nana Ama McBrown won our hearts with her unique style.

1. Jumpsuit

The mother-of-one chose an excellent fabric for this breathtaking one-hand jumpsuit. Looking closely, the designer craftily fused a lace fabric for the long sleeve, which is barely visible unless for fashion police like us. Matching jewellery and long silky straight hair complete her looks to perfection.

2. Black Jacket and ruched skirt

It takes a style connoisseur to turn plain red and black fabrics into a masterpiece with such accessories and embellishments.

Nana Ama McBrown paired her black jacket with a red ruched skirt, becoming a style inspiration for corporate women.

3. Red carpet-inspired look

Yes. It’s true. You only live once but with countless opportunities to leave a lasting impression with our fashion sense.

United Showbiz is not a red carpet show, and Nana Ama’s elegant apparel is not for the red carpet, as some observers might say.

It’s a beautifully designed lace dress with fabric beneath to accentuate her curves, as famously talked about on social media. It is a fact. Nana Ama McBrown is the queen of color blending, and she left nothing to the imagination with this look.

