Ghanaian musician Abiana is trending on social media for her bold and fashionable wardrobe choices

The award-winning musician is a fashion risk taker as she experiments with various fashion trends

Abiana started her music career as a backing vocalist and is currently deciding the fate of the next music star to represent Greater Accra Region for the TV3 mentor 2022

Ghanaian musician Abiana is one of the judges for the 2022 edition of the TV3 mentor, a popular music reality show in Ghana.

The female musician with her real name Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson has taken the fashion industry by storm since she rose to stardom.

Abiana, who was crowned best female vocalist at the 2021 Vodafone Music Awards, has created a unique personal style that blends perfectly with her genre of music.

Ghanaian musician, Abiana is the style influencer of the week. @abianamusic Source @Instagram

Abiana was the writer behind the theme song for the just-ended Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, which got many people to their feet whenever it was being played.

YEN.com.gh shares five stunning photos of Abiana as a fashion model and style influencer.

Abiana popularly known for her song, Shika, takes us back in time with cowgirl-inspired looks. She rocks the afro hairstyle as she poses in front of a vintage car.

Glitz and glamor as Abiana graced the red carpet in a black dress. She flaunted her enviable glittering high heels and smooth skin in the thigh-high ensemble.

The GIMPA graduate, Abiana is the Stephanie Benson of our time. She dazzles in this stunning puff African print style with long chiffon gloves. Abiana wore beautiful drop earrings and as usual, her bold makeup choices were hard to miss.

Highlife musician, Abiana flaunts her abs in breathtaking photos. She rocks a colorful blazer paired with flared denim jeans.

Award-winning musician, Abiana recreates Lizzo Beaating's famous red carpet looks. She wears heavy makeup with red lipstick for the photoshoot.

