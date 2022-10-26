For a music artiste to break out or an event to be successfully held, a lot of personnel work behind the scenes. These people are not often recognised because the spotlight is mostly on the main artistes.

One of such people who has worked tirelessly to project artistes and help music events to become successful is Nii Noi.

A jack of many trades and a master of many, Nii Noi has long been a silent power in the gospel music fraternity. He has made significant contributions to raising the status of the gospel industry.

Meet Nii Noi, The Silent Power Behind Ghana's Gospel Music Industry

YEN.com.gh recently had a chat with Nii Noi for him to throw light on some of his contributions to the industry.

Nii Noi as an artiste manager

The versatile Nii Noi revealed that he has been involved in the careers of many gospel artistes who are reigning now pointing out Akesse Brempong as one of his most notable artistes.

According to him, he has been part of the process that has shaped Akesse into one of the most respected gospel music brands in Ghana.

He has also offered his managerial expertise to quite a number of Ghanaian gospel acts, helping shape their respective careers and brand positioning.

Nii Noi's contributions to Events

Almost every gospel event that happens in the capital has the signature of Nii Noi on it, whether he is solely in charge or offering a helping hand to the project. His level of understanding and cooperation is exemplary and his commitment and dedication to every task are simply commendable.

He has worked on several high profile events including ‘Women In Worship’, ‘Symphonic’, Agape Carnival, ‘Praise Reloaded’ and many others.

Nii Noi has vast Radio & TV experience

As an OAP (0n-Air-Personality), Nii Noi has built such an enviable experience on the media front – racking up years of expertise in both radio and television.

He had a stint as host of Sunny 88.7FM’s ‘Christian Entertainment Review’ from 2017 to 2018; a show that has been showing on television on ATV/GNTV this and every Saturday at 5pm, with Nii as host.

Presently on Sunny 88.7FM, he is the host for TCA Top 10 Countdown every Saturday, 12noon to 1pm.

He has also become a super substitute for another gospel music stalwart, Franky 5, for his award-winning show, ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz 103.9FM.

Nii Noi believes his recognition is with God

