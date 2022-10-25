Aboa Banku, a popular Twitter influencer whose real name is Richard Nana Kwame Acquah makes a living through social media

This comes after he initially suffered a lot of negative trolls particularly because of some of his opinions on trending issues in music and sports

Now, with hundreds of thousands of followers, Aboa Banku has bagged deals with top brands and icons in Ghana

Richard Nana Kwame Acquah, a young graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has successfully turned his fate around after initially finding himself on the receiving end of harsh social media bashes.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Richard who bagged his first degree in BA Communication Studies indicated that things were tough back then to the point of losing his first account with 30,000 followers.

"I used to get trolled and got to the point where I was even receiving threats online. This was because I seldom missed any chance to engage in tweets that focused on anything music or sports-related. But the peak of it all was when I lost my account with 30k followers," the young graduate recalls.

Two Terty aka Aboa Banku is now making a living online PHoto credit: @Aboa_Banku1

However, Richard who is better known as Two Terty or Aboa Banku decided not to give up but rather bounce back after realizing the potential that lies in the online space.

"Upon realizing the power of a platform such as Twitter, I began growing a community of admirers and supporters, which sustained and grew my presence in the world of advertising," he said.

Because of his works, Two Terty's influence has grown to the point that he now works full time as a brand influencer for Papa’s Pizza and Boss Baker among other companies.

He is also a brand promoter for Ghanaian musicians Mr Eazi, D jay, Kweku Flick, Amerado, et al.; and is a member of the “AMG STUBBORN ACADEMY” – a group founded and spearheaded by Ghanaian rapper, AMG Medikal.

KNUST graduate puts his cert aside to become full-time social media influencer

In another story, Elvis Gyimah Tawiah, a brilliant young man who is better known as Kayjnr10 has created a sustainable livelihood for himself after graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Kayjnr10 tells YEN.com.gh that although he studied and bagged his first degree in Natural Resource Management, he decided to become a full-time social media manager.

With more than 270,000 followers on Twitter, Kayjnr10 is a young man who is known for his vibrant activeness on the bird app particularly on popular Twitter Spaces where the masses like to hear from him about critical issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh