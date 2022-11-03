'Friday Night' hitmaker Lasmid has arrived in Qatar ahead of the much-anticipated 2022 World Cup games, and he did so in grand style

He arrived with his team from his record label, Highly Spiritual Music, as well as some bodyguards to guide him on his trip

The video has generated diverse conversations among Netizens on social media, with some wondering why he even has that many cars and security

Prolific rapper Lasmid has landed in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup games, and he arrived in grand style with his entourage in a convoy of luxurious cars.

Lasmid. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom @lasmidofficial1

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on the official Instagram handle of celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, he was spotted with a convoy of luxurious cars as they arrived at an undisclosed location for breakfast.

The MTN Hitmaker season 8 winner was spotted with his team from his record label, Highly Spiritual Music, and some security personnel.

The World Cup is set to begin on Sunday, 20 November 2022, and it is expected to end on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

According to FIFA, the games will kick off with a ceremony for local and international fans, with the host country Qatar starting off the games by playing Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November, at 19:00 local time in Doha as part of a stand-alone event.

Some reactions on social media

king_neche:

Nice

_ko.jo_____:

Every obese person is a bodyguard now?

gordenofficial:

Then Sarkodie de3 they will give him Qatar president

ohemaa_tinabae:

Bodyguard for

bigtymbillionaire:

Who will harm him in Qatar...play dey our mind top..

Source: YEN.com.gh