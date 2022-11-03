Shatta Wale has been in the trends for the past 48 hours after he and former manager Bulldog engaged in a back and forth

The rapper, in numerous videos, sent shots at Bulldog and made some serious allegations against him

In a new video, he sent an interesting message to rapper Kwaw Kese which got folks talking and wondering what was going on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale has stirred interesting reactions on social media.

Shatta Wale, Bulldog, and Kwaw Kese Source: Instagram, Youtube

Source: UGC

The dancehall star started trending on Wednesday after he had a heated back-and-forth with his former manager Bulldog.

Shatta did several videos throwing shots at Bulldog, which led the Bull Hause Entertainment boss to leak the tracklist of Shatta's unreleased GOG album.

Bulldog's actions broke the camel's back and angered Shatta Wale even further. The dance hall star then made a video making some serious allegations against Bulldog.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shatta alleged that Bulldog had a hand in the death of Kwaw Kese's former manager Fennec Okyere who was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, on Thursday, March 13, 2014.

In another video surfacing, Shatta urged Kwaw Kese to fight for his rights and ensure justice is served. He also mentioned that he went to school with Kwaw and said that Kwaw was his school father, which is why he was looking out for him.

The allegations Shatta made, and his antics raised many questions among netizens.

Shatta Wale Sparks Reactions

winnie.dray reacted:

He forget say he too ein body fit barb am..

danchuor also questioned Wale:

He is your school fada and you hv kept this secret from him

realinnovations2009 also commented:

U sef u do yawa ..!

bawa_frederick also wrote:

Such a bad character so you knew all this and decided to keep quiet people will still come and defend because it's wake and no one has the right to talk when he is wrong mmoa

zahkyosmanpadoo commented:

You need to be interrogate since you knew this from long time and kept it till now.

Ghana Police Service Releases Statement Regarding Shatta Wale Accusing Bulldog Of The Murder Of Fennec

In a related story, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement in response to accusations Shatta Wale made against Bulldog concerning the murder of former artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

Okyere, who was the former manager of Kwaw Kesse, was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants.

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog was a mastermind in the incident, and this has drawn the attention of the Ghana Police Service to act on the case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh