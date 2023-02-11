Sarkodie truly gives his daughter Titi the princess treatment as he took her on a lovely private date

Titi looked so happy as she spend the lovely evening with her father on a date sipping drinks and catching up on life

This shows how much a beautiful chemistry Sarkodie has with his daughter as they share with fans how they enjoy life with class

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his first-born child Adalyn Owusu Addo who is affectionately called Titi have been spotted serving daddy and daughter goals as they spent some quality time together.

Sarkodie and daughter Titi go on a date. Photo Source: @sarkodie

In a cute video Sarkodie shared on his Instagram stories, he was seated next to his daughter as they sipped their drinks.

The 'Strength of a Woman' crooner wore a white short-sleeved shirt which he paired with white trousers. He accessorised his look with a gold wristwatch on one wrist and a gold bracelet on the other.

On the other hand, Titi looked gorgeous in a yellow dress with short sleeves. Her natural hair was neatly braided and styled with a cute yellow ribbon.

They beamed with smiles as they clinked their glasses and sipped on their respective drinks. Captioning the post on his Instagram stories, Sarkodie hinted that it was date night.

Below is a video of Sarkodie and Titi clinking their glasses before drinking.

Sarkodie and Titi pose for the camera as the adorable moment is captured.

Nana Aba Anamoah defends Sarkodie in a heated feud with Blakk Rasta

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah took a swipe at Blakk Rasta after he shared negative on Sarkodie's feature on the legendary Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'.

According to Blakk Rasta, the family of the late Bob Marley has destroyed his legacy by choosing Sarkodie to feature in the song.

This did not sit well with Nana Aba, a staunch supporter of the Ghanaian rapper, as she took to Twitter to respond to Blakk Rasta.

She stated that Blakk Rasta's comments were uncalled for and showed that he was jealous of the rapper as he was the chosen one.

