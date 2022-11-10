''Scarface' hitmaker Medikal has broken his silence after his officially verified Twitter account got suspended on November 9, 2022

Releasing a statement after the suspension, he indicated that famous Twitter Influencer Kalyjay and his team would be making announcements on his behalf

This has sparked reactions among Netizens, as many were surprised Medikal's close friends; Aboa Banku and Jason, were not handed the job

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has officially made a statement after his officially verified Twitter account got suspended for impersonating President Akufo-Addo.

The suspension comes days after the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk warned users to desist from impersonating the identity of public figures.

Musk also advised such users to indicate that they are a parody account by stating in their bio 'parody' to prevent their account from being suspended permanently.

After the suspension, Medikal disclosed that popular Twitter Influencer Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, well-known as Kalyjay, would be his publicist until he gets a new account.

In the statement, Medikal announced that he had not created any new account after the suspension. He noted that Kalyjay and members of his team would be informing his fans of updates concerning himself and his music.

Kalyjay releasing statement on behalf of Medikal sparks reactions

@_mrbio:

)boa he can't pay the 8$ verification fee that's y he sh3da make dem suspend ein account

@EmmanuelAnti_:

Aw “I’m too jollof for your rice” don turn beans.

@animadamoah:

Na Medikal y33 d3n?

@Donsarkcess:

So Aboa Banku and Jason aren’t the official PR for Medikal? Very sad for them

@ralveira9:

Mandem dey come cashout that

@drayy09:

Oh how? What happened to his loyal fans? @Aboa_Banku1 and @Jason_gh1 Aren’t they capable of sharing his works too??

