Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has made her profile photo a famous meme of the president of the Republic of Ghana, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

She made these changes on her official verified Twitter account in protest to the current economic hardships being experienced by many Ghanaians in the country

The meme and her actions have caused massive stir on social media as many Ghanaians have reacted to the meme with other having a good laugh

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has changed the profile photo on her official verified Twitter account and it is a meme representation of the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Yvonne Nelson and Akufo-Addo. Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

The photo is Akufo-Addo dressed like an Egyptian, with a Nemes headdress covering his head. The Nemes is a traditional headdress that was mostly worn by the pharaohs.

The photo also had an embedded caption which wrote;

And God kept hardening Pharooah's heart.

Yvonne's actions comes at time of serious economic hardships as the cedi continuous to depreciate and inflation keeps being on the rise by the day, as this reflects in the rising cost of goods and services.

Yvonne Nelson shares a photo of Akufo-Addo as an Egyptian, many react

@10DiamondReigns:

Like, somebody do you this like they chop block

@KwadzoIAm said:

your lack of foresight brought us here‼️ 2023 go hard pass today abeg just keep on hanging in there

@theynels remarked:

ohh my mama

@Tinii_0 commented:

Asem Ben kraa nie

@CAGBOLOSSOU said:

C'est méchant

@psamlalo said:

Is this the Nana Addo that Rev. Owusu Bempah said God has chosen for us? @YAHWEH you have lied for the first time.

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, was booed by the people of Anlo at the recently held 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Upon arrival, Bawumia was given a presidential welcome by the people of Anlo State. Many people chased him with New Patriotic Party (NPP) flags and paraphernalia as they shouted the party's theme song.

However, this things turned sour, and the vice president was met with booing during his speech.

Source: YEN.com.gh