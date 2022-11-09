New CEO of Twitter and famous billionaire Elon Musk has had the account of Ghanaian rapper Medikal suspended

The suspension occurred on November 9, 2022, and this comes days after Musk warned all users of the app to desist from impersonating other people

News of the suspension has caused a massive stir on the bird app as many Ghanaians plead on the rapper's behalf for Musk to grant him back his account

New CEO of Twitter and billionaire Elon Musk suspended the Twitter account of Ghanaian rapper Medikal on November 9, 2022, and this caused a stir on Ghanaian Twitter.

Medikal and Elon Musk. Photo Source: @amgmedikal

Source: Getty Images

The suspension comes after Medikal changed the profile photo of his Twitter account to that of the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also changed his sub-name to Mr President.

The new changes to his account, which impersonated that of the president, according to the new terms and policies of the bird app, warranted a suspension of the account.

Medikal had garnered over 320.4k followers before losing the account on the fate of one of the world's famous billionaire.

The suspension comes days after Elon Musk warned parody accounts to desist from impersonating other known figures or other users of the bird app or risk losing their accounts.

Musk also noted that parody accounts would have to indicate that they are parody accounts by stating it in their bio.

Medikal's account getting suspended stirs reactions

@I_Am_Winter:

Oh Medikal the thing is permanent ooo

@the_marcoli_boy:

Medikal was the first celebrity to be arrested under Dampare, As Twitter too get new IGP, en too take do Medikal, Obolo people ankasa dem dey pri

@Opresii:

Medikal wanted to be me and got suspended? If ebe easy…

@AsieduMends:

Them say Medikal has been suspended by the new IGP of twitter, Lmao you people

@Donsarkcess:

Someone tell Medikal I dey sell my backup account. 35k followers for 5,000cedis

@the_marcoli_boy:

If Fella Makafui is a good wife, she will give her account to Medikal

