Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif held his first-ever concert at KOKO in London, UK

The celebrated music star thrilled fans with a spectacular show as he performed some of his popular songs

YEN.com.gh spotlights five impressive videos capturing Black Sherif's energy-filled performance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Mohammed Ismail Sharif, professionally known as Black Sherif, organised his first-ever concert in London, UK, on Friday, November 18.

The Soja hit singer had a sold-out concert at KOKO in London, UK, and gave fans their time's worth.

Black Sherif delivered a spectacular performance with back-to-back hit songs at his first headlining concert in the UK.

Photos of Black Sherif. Credit: twinsdntbeg.

Source: Instagram

He later surprised fans when he invited Burna Boy on stage to perform. The duo delivered an electrifying performance, sending fans into a frenzy as the crowd erupted with cheers during the traffic-stopping show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black Sherif had his breakthrough to stardom in July 2021 when he released his street anthem, Second Sermon, with Burna Boy jumping on the remix a few months later.

He released his 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which features Burna Boy, on October 6, 2022.

Impressive scenes from his first-ever concert in the UK have emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best clips for your view.

1. Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy at the former's first-ever concert in London.

2. Black Sherif causes the crowd to erupt with cheers as he performs at his first-ever show in the UK.

3. Ghanaian rapper thrills fans at his historic show in the UK.

4. Black Sherif performs at his maiden concert in the UK.

5. Nostalgic moments at Black Sherif's maiden concert in the UK.

Black Sherif And Burna Boy Reunite Ahead Of Mega Concert In London

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif and Nigerian musician Burna Boy reunited in London ahead of Black Sherif's headline concert in London on November 18. 2022.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called by his fans is set to headline his first show in London at KOKO.

In a series of photos shared on Black Sherif's Twitter page, the two artistes, who call themselves brothers, looked dapper as they both rocked all-black outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh