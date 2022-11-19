Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian Grammy award-winning rapper Burna Boy performed at the former's debut concert at KOKO in London, UK

The celebrated music stars delivered an electrifying performance with the remix of Black Sherif's Second Sermon

The videos capturing when Black Sherif introduced Burna Boy to the stage and their spectacular performance have emerged online

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian Grammy award-winning rapper Burna Boy sent the crowd into a frenzy at the former's maiden concert in London.

The Kwaku The Traveller hit singer had a sold-out concert at KOKO in London in the UK on Friday and surprised patrons when he invited Burna Boy to perform their single Second Sermon (Remix).

Black Sherif delivered a spectacular performance with back-to-back hit songs at his first headlining concert in the UK.

Black Sherif invites Burna Boy on stage

He surprised fans when he invited Burna Boy on stage to perform. The duo delivered an electrifying performance, sending fans into a frenzy as the crowd erupted with cheers during the traffic-stopping show.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sharif, Black Sherif had his breakthrough to stardom in July 2021 when he released his street anthem, Second Sermon, with Burna Boy jumping on the remix a few months later.

His hit single Kwaku the Traveller, which he released in March, reached No. 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. The song became the most Shazamed song across all genres by April, said Revolt.

Black Sherif released his 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which features Burna Boy, on October 6, 2022.

Videos of the duo performing at Black Sherif's debut concert in London

1. Black Sherif introduces Burna Boy.

2. Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy.

