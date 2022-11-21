On November 11, 2022, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie dropped his much-anticipated eighth studio album JAMZ

The album featured collaborations with Ghanaian and international music stars including Cina Soul and Black Sherif

The internationally-acclaimed rapper dived into the reason he featured Cina Soul and Black Sherif on his album

Internationally-acclaimed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has always been intentional with his music. During an interview with the music streaming site, Boomplay, Sarkodie debunked the notion he featured Black Sherif and Cina Soul for the trends. He said;

I do music as organic as it can be, I hate doing music because of the trends.

Sarkodie speaks on why he featured Cina Soul and Black Sherif

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie and Cina Soul Collaboration

Cina Soul is featured in the song Over You from Sarkodie's JAMZ album. The Ghanaian vocalist stunned Ghanaians with her vocals on the record. Speaking on his collaboration with Cina Soul, Sarkodie revealed he is a fan of Cina Soul and the song called for her when he first heard it. He also stated;

I like her music, I listen to her, I think she has a good brand and she looks good.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif Collaboration

Sarkodie and Black Sherif worked together for the first time on Countryside. Sarkodie revealed Black Sherif had approached him and asked to be on the project although he had wrapped up production for the album when he got the request from the young star. Sarkodie disclosed he has three songs with Black Sherif and would release the other two later.

Check out the full interview on Boom Convo;

Sarkodie: Popular Ghanaian MC Kojo Manuel Rates Sarkodie's JAMZ 8.5; Calls it an Amazing Project

Popular Ghanaian MC, Kojo Manuel has rated Sarkodie's eighth studio album JAMZ 8.5 over 10. According to the award-winning radio host, the album projects Sarkodie's phase of growth.

Kojo Manuel attested to Sarkodie's description of the album as a playlist and was full of praise for the artists featured on the 10-track project as well as the production of the album.

Summarising his review of the album, Kojo Manuel told YEN.com.gh;

This is JAMZ, and he didn’t lie!

