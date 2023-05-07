VGMA 2023: Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, and Other Stars Win Big As Full List Of Winners Emerges
- Acclaimed musicians won awards at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA24) on Saturday, May 6
- Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh and Stonebwoy were among the artistes who won big at the music event
- The full list of winners of the VGMA 24th edition, which happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, has surfaced
Top-tier musicians earned awards at the 2023 annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6.
Acclaimed artistes were honoured for their hard work in the year under review, with Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Camidoh and Stonebwoy winning big at the music event.
Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year and three other awards, Stonebwoy took home Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste, Piesie Esther won the Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards, Camidoh won Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise won Album of the Year with 5 Star, Sarkodie won Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Piesie Esther won Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards.
See the full list of winners below:
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif ————- winner
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
King Promise
Camidoh
Piesie Esther
Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song of the Year
Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner
Lasmid – Friday Night
Kelvyn Boy – Down flat
Gyakie – Something
Wendy Shay – Survivor
Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado
Stonebwoy – Therapy
Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Record of the Year
King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna
Adomaa – Beginning Again
Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
Stonebwoy – Therapy
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
Gyakie – Far away ———- Winner
Best Gospel Song
Celestine Donkor – Final Say
Piesie Esther – Way3 Me Yie ——– Winner
Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
Joe Mettle – Kadosh
Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala
Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe (Edwin Dadson)
Awura Abena – This Far
MOG Music – Mala
Best New Artiste
Lasmid ———– winner
Djay
Malcom Nuna
Jay Bhad
Ewuraabena
Dj Azonto
Chief One
Album of the Year
Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was
Sarkodie – Jamz
Gyakie – My Diary
King Promise – 5 Star ———— winner
Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob
Joe Mettle – The Kadosh
Best Rap Performance Nominees
Medikal – Scarface
Strongman – Goated
Amerado – Obiaa boa ———— winner
Lyrical Joe – August 5 6
Teephlow – 6feet
International Collaboration of the Year
Camidoh – – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner
Kidi – Touch it ft Tyga
King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
Kidi – Blessed ft Mavado
MzVee – Dumebi ft Yemi Alade
King Promise – Run to you ft Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa
Sarkodie – Better days ft Buju
Collaboration of the Year
FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif ——— winner
Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
Bethel Revival Choir ft Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe
Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
Best African Artiste
Ayra Starr
Libianca
Burna Boy
Asake —————- winner
Kizz Daniel
The Therapist
Songwriter of the Year Nominees
Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
Perez Muzik – Hewale lala ——- winner
Fameye – Thank You
Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
Ewurabena – This Far
Sarkodie Rocks GHc13k Jacket as he performs 'Countryside'
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie performed his song Countryside at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and entertained his fans and the audience with his usual electrifying and creative performance.
During the 24th Vodafone Music Awards night on May 6th, 2023, Sarkodie performed his song and left a mark in the minds of his fans and the audience at the Dome at Conference Centre.
The talented rapper, who had an impressive intro to his performance and was stunned in a white GHc13k Casablanca jacket, managed to get the program attendees on their feet as he performed his trendy and award-winning song, Countryside featuring Blacko.
