Acclaimed musicians won awards at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA24) on Saturday, May 6

Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh and Stonebwoy were among the artistes who won big at the music event

The full list of winners of the VGMA 24th edition, which happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, has surfaced

Top-tier musicians earned awards at the 2023 annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6.

Acclaimed artistes were honoured for their hard work in the year under review, with Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Camidoh and Stonebwoy winning big at the music event.

Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year and three other awards, Stonebwoy took home Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste, Piesie Esther won the Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards, Camidoh won Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise won Album of the Year with 5 Star, Sarkodie won Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Piesie Esther won Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards.

See the full list of winners below:

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif ————- winner

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

Kidi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy – Down flat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Record of the Year

King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif

Gyakie – Far away ———- Winner

Best Gospel Song

Celestine Donkor – Final Say

Piesie Esther – Way3 Me Yie ——– Winner

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Joe Mettle – Kadosh

Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala

Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe (Edwin Dadson)

Awura Abena – This Far

MOG Music – Mala

Best New Artiste

Lasmid ———– winner

Djay

Malcom Nuna

Jay Bhad

Ewuraabena

Dj Azonto

Chief One

Album of the Year

Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was

Sarkodie – Jamz

Gyakie – My Diary

King Promise – 5 Star ———— winner

Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob

Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Best Rap Performance Nominees

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Amerado – Obiaa boa ———— winner

Lyrical Joe – August 5 6

Teephlow – 6feet

International Collaboration of the Year

Camidoh – – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner

Kidi – Touch it ft Tyga

King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

Kidi – Blessed ft Mavado

MzVee – Dumebi ft Yemi Alade

King Promise – Run to you ft Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa

Sarkodie – Better days ft Buju

Collaboration of the Year

FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif ——— winner

Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Bethel Revival Choir ft Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe

Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise

Best African Artiste

Ayra Starr

Libianca

Burna Boy

Asake —————- winner

Kizz Daniel

The Therapist

Songwriter of the Year Nominees

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Black Sherif – Oh Paradise

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala ——- winner

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Ewurabena – This Far

