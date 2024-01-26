Viral music sensation Safo Newman said he does not intend to feature any musician on his viral hit song Akokoa

He said that although he has received offers from other Ghanaian musicians, he wants to keep the song in its pure state

His decision sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians with the majority of them opining that the collaboration would boost his music career

Ghanaian music sensation Safo Newman said he does not intend to open his hit song Akokoa for any feature from any Ghanaian musician.

Safo Newman in photos. Image Credit: @safonewman and @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Safo Newman speaks about his music career

In an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360, Safo Newman stated that ever since he went viral, he has received offers from other musicians for a collaboration.

Without mentioning names, Safo Newman said many of them have reached out to him privately on social media.

However, he stated that he does not intend to feature any musician in his Akokoa viral song. Explaining this move, he said he wanted the song to grow in its pure state and was open to working on new songs and other features.

Speaking about his Akokoa hit song that has over 10,000 streams on Spotify, he said he sees his music career growing.

Video of Safo Newman speaking about collaborating with other artistes.

Ghanaians reacted to Safo Newman's decision not to feature any musician on Akokoa

While some were pleased with his decision, others were unhappy as they explained their reasons in the comments.

nanamenns said:

Nice move. We don’t want anyone to come and shine on Akokoa.

evedarlings said:

The song will remain in its original way..some collabos sef mess songs

myhighestlyf said:

Wodear emfa wo gyimie accept collabo no na tenah), wob3twa mu soon

kwame_saturday_official said:

Fa Wo ndowm.

"Now that's a real talent": Sarkodie endorses viral GH star with modest looks

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian songwriter known as Safo Newman went viral after a snippet of his new song, Akokoa, surfaced online.

Many Ghanaians hailed the youngster with unassuming looks for his powerful songwriting prowess. The song attracted scores of Ghanaian fans, including rapper Sarkodie, who tagged him as a real talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh