Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been the talk of the town since he dropped his star-studded album on November 11, 2022

Following the release of Sarkodie's eighth studio album, JAMZ, many Ghanaians have flooded social media to share their thoughts

YEN.com.gh caught up with award-winning hype man and radio host Kojo Manuel for a review of the album

On November 11, 2022, the Ghanaian social media space was filled with reviews on the songs from Sarkodie's ten-track album, JAMZ.

While some pointed out the songs they loved, others delved into their thoughts on the production, lyrics, and verses of the featured acts.

YEN.com.gh chatted with Kojo Manuel, an award-winning radio host and club MC who shared his two cents on Sarkodie's album.

Kojo Manuel Reviews The JAMZ Tracks

The MC, known for his popular party quote, "are you mad," described Labadi with King Promise as a tried and tested formula for a hit song. He noted;

Regardless this is different because it’s a more contemporary afrobeats rhythm

Moving to the next song, Kojo Manuel said;

The transition from Labadi to She Bad with Oxlade immediately gave me an understanding of Sarkodie’s initial description of the project as a DJ playlist. I hate parties, I hate clubs, Netflix whenever we link up,” and the chorus “She bad,” tells the story of love and enjoyment coming together.

The YFM presenter was full of praises for Sarkodie for the song Confam, the only song on the project without a featured act.

Confam gives you a flashback to who exactly you’re listening to, The Rap King. Witty, Funny and storytelling Sarkodie on a very moving beat. Sarkodie switched his voice towards the end of this record so that you’ll almost think it got a feature, and that’s just dope!

While many looked forward to Sarkodie's collaboration with Black Sherif, Kojo Manuel had his eyes on another song;

I have personally been anticipating One Million Cedis just for the fact that it would my introduction to Ink Boy, and when you hear the hook, you’ll get why he’s hooked on the album.

The MC briefly checked the album from his Apple Music and exclaimed;

Four songs so far and it feels like this really is a playlist.

Moving to the next part of the album, Kojo Manuel got a bit imaginative;

When you get to Cougar, you start picturing cruising the highway, jamming on Jamz with heavy bass speakers. Lyrically Sarkodie has always been fearless, but we definitely unlocked another level plus, Lojay’s tone is something that will always amaze me.

A certified Cina Soul fan, Kojo Manuel could not hide his bias towards the Ghanaian vocalist and screamed;

Over me, over me! Cina Soul and Sarkodie is the collaboration we didn’t know we needed. The synergy on this song reminded me so much of Asem & Irene Logan’s Runaway. More of this, please!

Pointing out another song he was anticipating, Kojo Manuel shared his thoughts on the Joeboy collaboration;

Hips Don’t Lie with JoeBoy is another collaboration I’ve been looking forward to. This is a record I can see penetrating the Nigerian market. The melody is my favourite thing about this record.

Kojo Manuel praised Black Sherif's feature on JAMZ, like most Ghanaian music lovers, and predicted it would dominate the charts.

This song could’ve gone five different ways, but I still love it! The hard-hitting beat, Sarkodie’s flow and Blacko with the hook! This is easily one of those songs you won’t forget anything soon. The charts should get ready for this!

Touching on the last song, Kojo Manuel described Better Days as the perfect round-up for the JAMZ playlist as;

Sarkodie always has an inspirational song somewhere on his albums.

When asked by YEN.com.gh to rate the album, the MC who shut down the Global Citizen stage said;

The album will score an 8.5 over 10 for me because it is an amazing project that chronicles Sarkodie's journey and the phase of growth he’s in right now. This is JAMZ, and he didn’t lie! Production is a 10/10.

