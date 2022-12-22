'Gidigba' hitmaker Stonebwoy paid Ajax Midfielder Mohammed Kudus a vist at his residence to officially invite him to the Bhim concert set to happen on December 23, 2022

In the video, Stonebwoy revealed the content of the PR box as Mohammed Kudus beamed with smiles and laughter

The video has sparked massive reactions among netizens as many show excitement in attending the concert

Reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy has officially sent Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus an invitation to his much-anticiapted concert dubbed the Bhim Concert.

Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus vibing in video. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

In the video, stonebowy and Kudus were spotted sitting in the couch in the living of Kudus' residence. Stonebwoy then opened the VVIP package in front of Kudus to have a view of what was in it.

The box has a branded Bhim cap which he excitedly put it on once Stonebwoy opened the box.

The 'Theraphy' hitmaker then went on to show viewers the content of the box. The box had Kudus' VVIP ticket and tivex, a cute bottle of sanitizer, among other things.

The Ajax Midfielder, who is also a staunch fan of Stonebwoy, accepted the invite with open arms as he beamed with smiles and laughter in the video.

The highly awaited concert is set to take place on December 23, 2022, at the Grand Arena, Accra at 7pm.

Reactions as Stonebwoy visits Mohammed Kudus to hand him his VVIP package to the Bhim Concert

akua_verona commented:

We are all heading to the Bhim concert ❤️❤️❤️ the only concert we know ... @stonebwoy

fakaaly said:

There’s beauty in the struggle ❤️ @stonebwoy

boakyewaa75 stated:

Bt my question is where kudus plenty wives dem dey?He is with u people bt haven’t seen any of dem posing for pics with him o.oh perhaps they’re keeping it quiet

elorm_online remarked:

U won't come??? Sleep errhhh

