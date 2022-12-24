Famous personalities graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert by the Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy

The former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, and Togolese footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor attended the show

The Bhim concert, which came off on Friday, December 23, ended after 4:00 am on Saturday, December 24

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous personalities graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert by the Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla.

The Gidgba hit musician successfully organised his annual show on Friday, December 23, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Togolese footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and other famous faces graced the event.

Photos from Bhim Concert as Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor, Kudus, and others storm Stonebwoy's star-Studded Show. Credit: ghhyper1/UTV.

Source: Instagram

The GRAMMY-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni and the actress Ama K. Abebrese were also spotted having fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, MzVee, Mr Drew, Tiny, Darkovibes, Jamaican musician Busy Signal and South Africa's Costa Titch performed at the 2022 edition of Stonebwoy's concert.

The Bhim Concert, which came off on Friday, December 23, came to a close after 4:00 am on Saturday.

Below are videos of some stars who attended the concert:

1. The former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his manager Sammy Anim arrive at the Bhim Concert:

2. Star boy Mohammed Kudus arrives at Stonebwoy's 2022 Bhim Concert:

3. The actress Ama K Abebrese and the musician Rocky Dawuni at Stonebwoy’s 2022 Bhim Concert:

4. The legendary Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor arrive at the 2022 Bhim Concert:

Stonebwoy, Other Musicians Thrill Massive Crowd at His Show

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, successfully held his annual music show dubbed Bhim Concert on Friday, December 23.

The much-publicised show happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The award-winning musician thrilled fans with his new and old popular songs at his 2022 concert. Stonebwoy delivered energetic performances to the delight of the massive crowd at his event.

Stonebwoy and His Children Chill During an Outing in Video

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, gave fans a recent glimpse of his doting relationship with his children during an outing with them.

The Activate hit singer captured an adoring moment with his daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla (Jaja) and son Janam Joachim Satekla. The children were filmed eating ice cream while spending time with their father in one of his luxury whips.

Stonebwoy and the children were with a male colleague who sat next to his daughter in the back seat of the car.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh