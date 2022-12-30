Day 1 of Afro Nation was a night to remember as patrons thronged the Marine Drive of the Black Stars Square to enjoy the music festival

The night saw phenomenal performances from headline artistes, Meek Mill and P Square, as well as other artistes from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the ground-breaking performances that got ravers partying hard at Afro Nation

Day 1 of one of the biggest afro music festival in Ghana, Afro Nation kicked off with a concert on December 29, 2022, and artistes billed to perform truly entertained ravers.

The night saw performances from headline artistes, American rapper Meek Mill and Nigerian singers P Square take over the stage.

From Ghana, Gyakie and Kuami Eugene graced the stage as they delivered stellar performances to revellers.

Nigeria's Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, and Ckay also came all the way to Accra, Ghana to thrill fans to spectacular performances.

Below are videos of performances from the epic night.

Meek Mill took over the stage at 11:30 pm as he opened his performance with his all-time hit song which featured fellow American rapper Rick Ross, 'I'm a boss'.

He then went on to thrill the crowd with some of his all-time bangers as the crowd sang word for word.

The African bad girl, Tiwa Savage truly gave fans their money's worth as she took off her high-heeled boots and oversized jeans jacket in order to feel comfortable and give a stellar performance.

From back to back hits, she performed songs such as My Darling, Somebody's Son, Loaded, among other smashing hits.

South Africa's Kamo Mphela brought the energy and the vibe to the stage as she infected the crowd with her vibrant energy.

Her dance moves and impeccable voice as she performed on stage got the crowd watching in awe and cheering her on.

From performing some of her top-charting songs such as; Jele, Love and Loyalty, and Nkulunkulu, Kamo Mphela truly delivered a memorable performance on stage.

The Nigerian twins who have been in the music industry for over a decade gave a memorable performance to ravers as they performed old songs and new songs at Afro Nation Day 1.

Being the last set of artistes to take over the stage, they took fans back to the good old days. From Bizzy Body to Personally to Bank Alert, to many more top-charting songs, P Square got fans wanting to spend the whole night at the venue.

Nigerian singer Oxlade also entertained ravers to songs like Away, Ojuju, O2, Ku Lo Sa, among other hit songs.

He got the crowd in their feelings as he performed heartbreak and love songs on that memorable night.

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie did her thing on stage as she performed some of her all-time love songs which have topped charts both locally and internationally.

She thrilled the crowd with songs such as; Something, Forever, among other bangers of hers.

