Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Hajia 4Reall, has broken her silence days after news of her arrest hit the internet like a storm

In the video, she thanked her fans for their unending support during those trying times

Her fans, upon seeing the video, dropped lovely messages for the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker on her return to social media

Ghanaian musician, Mona Moutrage, well-known as Hajia 4Reall, has officially released a statement days after news of her arrest in the United Kingdom broke the internet.

The 'Badder Than' crooner made her first appearance after news of her reported arrest hit the internet on November 11, 2022.

In the video, Hajia 4reall thanked her fans for their prayers during the tough times while in the UK.

A snippet of her lovely message goes;

"Hi lovely people, I miss you so much, and I know you miss me too. Thank you so much for your prayers. I really appreciate it. I love you all."

She then ended her message with her popular slogan, "Say What!" and then went ahead to blow kisses to her fans.

Watch the video below.

Below are some of the sweet messages fans and well-wishers have left for Hajia 4Reall

efya_nokturnal said:

WOMAN!

queeneshun1 commented:

Good. Glory to God.❤️❤️

salmamumin remarked:

Welcome back ❤️❤️❤️

grace___moongoddess remarked:

Soo happy to see you back safe and sound❤️ We give God all the glory ❤️

boblee_collections said:

Thank God for helping you. God loves you more than you ever thought. It is well!! God bless you.

tititetterfio said:

God no go shame us. Thank God to see you back. . Say Whaaat.....

_naa_klorkor remarked:

My woman is back ❤️ I miss you so much dear

Hajia 4Reall Arrest: More Chilling Revelations About The Musician's Arrest In UK Surface

YEN.com.gh previously reported that more details about the alleged arrest of Ghanaian musician, Mona Moutrage popularly known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall, have been revealed as she has been missing from social media.

According to one socialite and blogger, Sel The Bomb, Hajia 4Reall was not arrested because of an alleged $8 million scam in the United States of America. However, she was arrested because the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker used unauthorised payment systems to make purchases in the United Kingdom.

