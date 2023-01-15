'New African Girl' hitmaker Fantana has been gifted a brand new black Range Rover by her mother Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey who is the Jomoro MP

Dropping stunning photos of the car which had a red bow on the engine hood cover, she beamed with a smile in the photo

Many of her fervent fans and lovely friends have congratulated her as others hail her mother for giving her such a lavish gift

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency has gifted her daughter who doubles as a musician, Fantana, a brand new Range Rover and this has gotten the internet buzzing.

Fantana flaunts her new black Range Rover. Photo Source: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

Sharing the adorable photos of herself posing with her brand new Range Rover, the 'Rich Gyal Anthem' crooner wrote a heartwarming message thanking her mother.

She thanked her for always going above and beyond for her in all spheres of her life in order to give her everything she wants.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, Fantana wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thank you, MOM! @dorcasaffotoffey, I love you so much❤️you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my best friend, my honourable, thank you for everything

Congratulatory messages pour in as Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey gifts her daughter Fantana a brand-new car

mbaureloaded commented:

That’s what’s up!!!!!!

peac_hy remarked:

…BIG FANT! Tell mommy your sister is in an Uber oooo! In fact, pick me up I will tell her myself! …

zeebee_g said:

OMG I'm screaming

whitemoney__ remarked:

Congratulations

rosette_ncwana commented:

Congratulations baby!!! Omg! I’m coming to Ghana!

_lovelynelle remarked:

We literally have the best mom love you sister and I’m happy for you♥️

kojohearts stated:

NEW YEAR, NEW WHIP‼️

stephanie__t_ said:

Come take your sis for a drive mommy we love you ‍♀️

Many industry friends of hers both in Nigeria and Ghana as well as fans have gushed over Fantana's new Range Rover as they shower her mother with praises.

Fantana Lashes Out At Ghanaian Men, Tells Them To Look For Money And Leave Her Alone

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that popular curvy Ghanaian singer, Fantana, has expressed rage after a number of Ghanaian men expressed love towards her, which she finds distasteful.

Ranting in a video she shared on her official Snapchat handle, she lashed out at Ghanaian men to leave her alone and advised them to go and look for money.

Speaking in an American accent while speaking with an angry tone, she further stated that these men are saying despicable things about her and they should desist from doing so.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh