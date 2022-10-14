'Girls Hate On Girls' hitmaker has called out old Ghanaian men who continue to make advances towards her on social media

Speaking in her foreign accent, she expressed rage over the types of amorous advances she has been receiving

Fantana's remarks have triggered various reactions from Netizens, especially Ghanaians, as they empathise with her

Popular curvy Ghanaian singer, Fantana, has expressed rage after a number of Ghanaian men expressed love towards her, which she finds distasteful.

Ranting in a video she shared on her official Snapchat handle, she lashed out at Ghanaian men to leave her alone and advised them to go and look for money.

She hinted that she was 25 years old, meaning she was young and the calibre of men she was getting such advances from were men who were old enough to be her father or grandfather.

Speaking in an American accent while speaking with an angry tone, she further stated that these men are saying despicable things about her and they should desist from doing so.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks reactions from Netizens

dellasie_:

BUT….. Did she lie?????

akuaserwaa8:

She doesn’t talk, so if she’s doing such a video, y’all gotta know it’s been going on and she’s tired!

one_rare_marg:

She doesn’t bother anyone too. She said what she said. Go look for some money and leave her alone. Haterz

ricchiericch:

Facts, these men talk for no reason... if they see you eaten Jollof they'll say she was eating Jollof with stew and a big fish come and see how she was eating eiii she cAn eat oooo... like they'll make some unnecessary stories. Lol smh

anamoaba665__grant:

So she’s saying she’s 25??? Eeiii

barfiakyiaamillicent2020:

Eiii men are now doing ladies Konkonsa job

iamonesimus_alaba_:

Who is disturbing my sister la

