Ghanaian plus-size female celebrity Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah popularly called PM Reigns has shared her first 2023 photo

The African goddess was photographed wearing a colorful African-print dress for bridesmaid duties

The passionate dancer was spotted entertaining the wedding guests with her much-talked-about dance moves

Ghanaian celebrity Precious Agyeiwaa Mensah of Di Asa Season 3 was one of the stunning bridesmaids over the weekend.

The plus-size bridesmaid popularly called PM Reigns and her team wore matching African print dresses for the extravagant ceremony.

PM Reigns styled her look with a red turban, and flawless makeup as she danced graciously in the trending video.

Some social media users have commented on PM reigns beautiful video.

efya.becker

She should be doing that every day

elizabethshepherd60

They vibing she feeling it

linchuncafegh

Okay dance mooves!

yaw_whyte

Burning fat the right way.

nmenita

Can we just say the weddings are energy , ambiance and elegance!

lady_karyl

She's beautiful and wonderfully made. People with the negative comments doesn't know if she has an over active thyroid etc.

xxzotic_e

I hope they encourage this queen to get healthy while dancing. They'll be dancing at her funeral if she doesn't get that weight off! No judgment, just the truth!

insidious682

Whoever made this dress

offeibeas_fashion

Ogidigidi sheeege

curbsideeatsinc

SHOW THEM SIS! IN WHATEVER STATE YOU ARE IN! THE CREATOR WILL BRING A ROYALTY EXPERIENCE! ❤️

satariousmhenduah

She’s good at what she’s doing right now keep it up darling

