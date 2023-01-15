Multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah has a flawless complexion and does a lot to maintain her pristine skin and body

The Ghanaian entertainer has released a video in which she is seen barefooted while exercising at the R&R Luxury Wellness Fest

She was spotted with Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Akufo-Addo, and fans have gushed over her Instagram footage

A-list Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has a great physique and puts in the work, including exercising to maintain her adorable form and healthy body.

The actress kicked off the year by attending the third edition of the R&R Luxury Wellness Fest to engage in some workout routines to keep fit.

Jackie Appiah spotted with Akufo-Addo's daughter

Jackie Appiah was spotted with Valerie Obaze, the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the wellness programme.

Reactions as video captures Jackie Appiah and Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Obaze. Credit: jackieappiah.

Taking to her Instagram account with more than nine million followers, the actress said she had a fun-filled day.

''It was a fun-filled packed event focusing on our mind, body, and soul.''

Fans gushed over the actress after she posted a video from the programme on her page.

Watch the vide below:

Fans commented on Jackie Appiah's video

According to Graceneewray, Jackie Appiah is the woman of her dream.

Mommy the woman of my dream from Ghana .

Ochieng9594 commented:

You're beautiful, dear.

Shalomrichshalom posted:

Lovely queen.

Linvrick commented:

I pray to see you one day! Much love sis.

Theophilusajayi2500t reacted:

I can't wait to visit her in 2024 .

