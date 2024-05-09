Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese is the next top star to perform at the Indigo O2 following Medikal's successful show

The award-winning artist has disclosed on social media that one of his loyal fans is ready to sponsor his project

Some social media users have commented on Kwaw Kese's tweet after showing gratitude to his fan before making commitments

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly called Kwaw Kese, has received unconditional love and support from a staunch fan who has pledged to book the Indigo O2 for him to perform next summer.

Kwaw Kese and Nana Ama McBrown rock elegant outfits on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @kwawkese.

Source: Instagram

This surprise came after the Mabodam hitmaker publicly declared his intentions to write his name in history books after rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly called Medikal's sold-out concert on May 3, 2024, in London.

Kwaw Kese couldn't hide his excitement as he posted his private conversation with his loyal fan on X to share the good news with the world.

Check out the tweet below;

Kwaw Kese shares visuals of his new project

Female musician Liv North featured Kwaw Kese on her song, Boyfriend, which has become an instant hit on all music platforms.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Kwaw Kesse's tweet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@Asto19744

as3 some underground bi‍♂️

@JeffDapson

If medikal nuh do like you won’t get the Vhim to do

@ChelseaCh37842

Fanfooling nkoaaaa who go book 02 for you to go and perform abodam song , who will buy ticket for underground artist which song self will u performed? Bro focus on smoking ntempe, free tickets self nobody will come , obi a wabodam de3 nka 02 show Fa ho b3n

@sisAwal2

Keep that your 5 songs to yourself baba

@betmonst

How many hit songs u get ?

@CarterAsamoah

Y’all think Medikal did 02 so is cheap

@NANAB_100

If Shatta Wale and Sarkodie fail to attend, then I’m sorry

But once Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are involved, go get it, it’s gonna be WIN WIN WIN!

@fastlifeoris

Carbon copy wey dierr someways ooo.You couldn’t have thought about this yourself for a very long time. You too try something different eer it’s not all about 02 anaa meboa?

Efya Brings Her A-Game As She Leaves Fans Speechless After Her Performance At London's Ovo Arena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Efya, who performed so brilliantly during Kizz Daniel's London show that she almost outperformed the crowd.

The Forgetting Me hitmaker attended the sold-out show at London's OVo Arena sporting an audacious ensemble and boots.

Social media users have commented on Efya's riveting performance following her rendition of her hit tunes.

Source: YEN.com.gh