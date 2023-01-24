First Atlantic Bank's Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Kwasi Nimako has gone viral on social media for the wrong reasons

A former national service personnel in his office has sued him over an alleged 'forced' romantic relationship she claims to have had

YEN.com.gh has found a few details and photos of the banker who is said to have a lot of experiecne

Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank, has been trending online following a controversial lawsuit against him.

Nimako has been sued by a sidechic (girlfriend) who worked at the bank's head office as a national service person under him.

The lady identified as Deborah Seyram Adablah claimed that persistent sexual harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

Ernest Kwasi Nimako has been sued by Deborah Adablah Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Following the emergence of a copy of the court documents on social media on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, there has been interest in who Nimako is.

YEN.com.gh found a few photos and details of the embattled CFO of First Atlantic Bank.

1. Name:

The full name of the embattled CFO of First Atlantic Bank is Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

2. Age:

The age of Nimako is not yet known but YEN.com.gh checks reveal he is either in his late 40s or early 50s.

3. School

Ernest Kwasi Nimako is an old student of PRESEC, Legon, where completed his A levels in 1994. He proceed to the University of Cape Coast in 1996 and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

4. Work

Kwasi Nimako is a chartered accountant with experience in the banking and telecommunication industry. Prior to joining First Atlantic in 2016, he worked with OMNI Bank, Fidelity Bank, GS Telecoms, Barclays Bank, among others.

5. Marriage

He is a married man. His wife is Belinda Afriyie Nimako, a medical doctor.

