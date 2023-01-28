The face of the official private chef of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui has been revealed

His face was revealed during Medikal's exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV's ATUU

One netizen who noticed the chef commented about how excited she was to know who their private chef was

The official private chef of popular celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui has been revealed.

The cameras spotted him inside the exclusive mansion of the couple when celebrated Ghanaian journalist Abeiku Santana visited their residence.

In an exclusive interview on UTV's ATUU, the private chef, whose name was withheld, was in the kitchen cooking some meals for the Frimpong family.

Medikal defends Fella Makafui's cooking

Abeiku Santana asked Medikal if his wife ever enters the kitchen to cook for the family since they have a private chef at their residence.

He stated that his wife does cook but not regularly since she is a busy person. He noted that she is always working.

He further stated that with them having a chef at home, he can control what he eats. He explained that the chef drafts a meal plan for the entire family and that's what keeps the entire Frimpong household healthy.

Meanwhile, one Ghanaian, Naomi Agyapomaa, noted that it was the first time seeing their private chef. In a statement she said,

"This is the first time I am seeing his face for real..wow," she wrote under the comment section of the video.

