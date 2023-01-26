A student of KNUST has caused a stir online after a video of him eating gari and beans during lectures went viral

In a video on TikTok, the young man looked unbothered by what his colleagues would say as he munched the popular Ghanaian food

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinions with some saying he will eventually stop doing that

A student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is trending online after he actualized the popular proverb which says 'a hungry belly has no ears' with his actions in class.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok of @mrtakyi0 captured the young man seriously eating gari and beans popularly known as gob3 during lectures whereas other students seemed attentive.

Level 100 first student filmed eating Gob3 during lectures Photo crdit@mrtakyi0/TikTok

The interesting thing about the video is how the young man who is said to be a first-year undergraduate student could quickly munch the gob3, hide the meal from the full glare of his mates and then act as if he's also paying attention to what is being taught.

Ghanaians react to actions of KNUST fresher

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned “this freshers won't kill us” had gathered over 1000 likes.

Some netizens who saw the video were amazed by the audacity of the young man to be eating during lectures.

Others also laughed at the young’s man action saying he will stop doing that with the passage of time.

prilla247:

when you did not listen to your teacher during high school that you shouldn't eat in class

Malone:

Ebe yellow so possibly its a Gobɛ

March Queen:

Man must survive

Qweku_Hans:

Daavi gob3

Curvy 'Gob3' seller wows many

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young Ghanaian lady who sells gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' on the street, has sparked massive reactions thanks to her stature.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Kayjnr10 had a gentleman focusing on the street seller's curvy figure as he tried promoting her business.

The customer revealed that he came all the way from Kasoa to Dansoman just to purchase from the young lady. @Kayjnr10 shared the video with a sarcastic caption.

