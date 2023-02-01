'Stir It Up' remix featuring Sarkodie has topped the charts on YouTube for music as it hits the number 1 spot

The song which premiered on January 20, 2023, although it has received a wide range of opinions in Ghana, has garnered close to a million views online

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement at the news as they hail King Sark

Internationally recognised Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has made more strides in his music career as the song he was featured on by late legendary reggae musician Bob Marley has hit the charts.

Bob Marley and Sarkodie's 'Stir It Up' debuts number one on YouTube.

Source: Instagram

The remix of Bob Marley and The Wailers' song titled “Stir It Up” which features Sarkodie is topping the charts as it currently debuts at number 1 on YouTube for Music.

The video on YouTube, which premiered on January 20, 2023, has garnered close to a million views in the past 12 days.

Popular Entertainment blog, @Tinnyentafrica shared the splendid news on their Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie hinted that being featured on the classic song was one of the biggest moments in his music journey, and he noted that it was a great way to start 2023.

Below is a screenshot photo showing that the song is currently trending number one on YouTube.

Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' remix featuring Sarkodie.

Source: UGC

Watch the official music video of the “Stir It Up” remix below.

Reactions as the song hit number one on YouTube Music trends

@ArthurKwabs said:

Wow this is huge #stiritup

@wrunpage remarked:

We will keep pushing this music and let those who keep hating to continue. Grammy no dier @sarkodie naa go fit take give Ghana wai. I know the bleeders association will cry but 3nfa y3n ho koraa.

@sarkson_garzy said:

Burna boy “common person” is number three @sarkodie is a King bruv

@YelkambeJeff stated:

We’re winning regardless of the hate

Source: YEN.com.gh