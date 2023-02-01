An elderly Ghanian woman has got social media buzzing after she was filmed singing Sarkodie's song at her son's wedding

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman sang with passion and energy

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the woman’s zeal with many praising her

An elderly Ghanaian woman has wowed many people after she was spotted singing passionately at her son’s wedding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @event_by_mace, the elderly woman who had donned a beautiful white gown was caught in a celebratory mood as she sang joyfully to Sarkodie's hit track "baby" featuring Mugeez.

The obviously excited woman sang the chorus of the song word for word, a move that elicited cheers from people who stood by her.

Ghanaian woman Sarkodie's song at wedding of her son Photo credit@event_by_macel/TikTok

Ghanaians shower praises on the groom's mother

The 10-second video which was captioned “grooms mum on the mic” at the time of writing the report had gathered over 18,000 likes.

Netizens who thronged the comment section to share their views were amazed by the woman’s energy with which she sang the song.

Nana Amma Owusu-Agyeman:

mummy is a whole mood

nuellaadepa2:

I have to show this to my mom

owuraclementabrantie:

God bless u, mum

DJ OPANKA:

Oww Dj ‍♂️ wait a lil bit kraa mommy was cooking

unic_lookz:

me on my son's big day

alex:

best wedding song idc

Bride raps Obidi's 'Original' song at her wedding

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty Ghanaian bride, Lizzy has stunned Sarkodie fans worldwide as she raps word for word to one of Sarkodie's songs titled Original.

The song was dropped by the multiple award winner nine years ago where he talked about his musical career and the challenges along the way.

The bride Lizzy coordinated with the top male fashion designer House of Paon to create a magnificent kente gown.

The designer used a unique blue-black plain kente fabric combined with burgundy to breathtaking look. Lizzy's kente stands out among all the fabrics we have seen in this month of November.

