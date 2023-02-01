Pundit on UTV's United Showbiz Kwame A Plus has also shared a similar experience to that of Samini when it comes to working with Sarkodie

He noted that after enjoying a plate of Ampesi in Sarkodie's house, he never got to work on the project they planned

His story has gotten many Ghanaians talking as they urge Sarkodie to do better moving forward

Musician and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, has also come out to share his experience of working with rapper Sarkodie.

A Plus (left) and Sarkodie (right) in photos. Photo Source: @utvghana @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

During the Saturday edition of UTV's United Showbiz on January 28, 2023, he shared that Sarkodie ignored his calls consecutively for two years.

Narrating how that happened, he noted that he was invited to his mansion to enjoy some sumptuous Ampesi which his wife Tracy Owusu Addo Prepared.

He said that they then had a brief conversation afterwards and they planned on working on a project together. He hinted that since that encounter, anytime he reached out to the 'Happy Day' hitmaker, it was futile.

A Plus noted that he is in no way pained by the situation, however, it is nice to also be a nice person to others.

Even though his fellow pundits on the programme were of the view that the 'Adonai' crooner was disrespectful, A Plus noted that he does not see it that way considering the fact that Sarkodie does not owe him anything.

He further stated that he, later on, reunited with him at Under Bridge, however, he did not confront him about his actions.

Reactions from Ghanaians as A Plus opened up about being ignored by Sarkodie

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have expressed their views on the experience A Plus had with Sarkodie as they encourage Sarkodie to do better when working with his fellow Ghanaian musicians.

@user-wb5lo7tw4t said:

It's nice to be nice. Full stop. This does not mean people hate Sark. For Sark to say he doesn't even pick up his mom’s calls shows Sark has a problem and he alone can fix it.

@multyz1 said:

Sarkodie seems to be destroying our name, "Sarkodie." Those of us legally called Sarkodie are nice people, so he should use the name with honour and respect for all people.

@chiefteddythegrimreaper5862 commented:

Sark has been doing that ignoring thing for long. I even remember his own lil homies being Joey B and Dee Money complained about the same issue

@kokuadiaba2628 remarked:

Thank you, A plus for saying it's nice to be nice....

Sarkodie responds to a fan who claimed he had a poor attitude towards other musicians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Sarkodie was criticised by Entertainment Journalist Edem Tsotorme for showing a poor attitude towards Ghanaian artistes when he is being featured on a song.

Responding to the heartfelt message of the journalist during an interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz, he accepted fault and noted that the journalist sure did have a point.

Source: YEN.com.gh