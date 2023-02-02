Blakk Rasta has responded to Efya's claim that she did not know who he was with a tweet which has caused a massive stir

In the tweet, Blakk Rasta said Efya was on drugs and sarcastically prayed for her, asking Jesus to deliver her from addiction

The reggae/dancehall legend and Efya have been trending on Twitter for hours, with fans taking sides in the beef

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall icon, Blakk Rasta, has caused a stir on social media with his recent tweet, accusing Ghanaian singer, Efya, of being a drug addict.

The controversy started when Efya, in an interview on GH One's Rhythmz One On One, on Wednesday 2nd February, claimed that she had no knowledge of Blakk Rasta and his music.

This comes at the back of some comments Blakk Rasta made about Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up remake. Blakk Rasta said Sarkodie had desecrated Bob Marley's legacy. Efya was asked her thoughts on the statement, and that was when she claimed she did not know Blakk Rasta.

Blakk Rasta responded to Efya's statement by taking to Twitter to make allegations against the singer. He accused Efya of using drugs and sarcastically said a prayer for her, asking Jesus to heal her of the alleged addiction.

Blakk Rasta's accusations sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many people taking sides and airing their opinions on the matter.

This public feud between the two artists has generated a lot of interest and has become the talk of the town, trending number one on Twitter. Many people are now eagerly waiting to see how the matter will unfold and what the outcome will be.

Blakk Rasta And Efya Feud Sparks Reactions

kaydann_ said:

If this how drugs makes a young lady speaks sense into a grown man ears then I guess I want to be on drugs

callmedjslim wrote:

Leave Jesus out this…..everyday Jesus. The man dem dey chill in his fictional world…..only in Africa do you hear this kind of crap.

eddie_burniton commented:

He does funny music Today efia doesn’t know black Rasta

Blakk Rasta: Reggae Star Becomes A Pastor, Rocks African Print Cassock In Ordination Photos

In another story, Ghanaian Reggae music star and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has been ordained as a Christian pastor.

Photos from the ordination of Blakk Rasta show him attending the ceremony in an unconventional African print cassock.

Many Ghanaians who bumped into the photos on social media have been left wondering he has truly become a pastor.

