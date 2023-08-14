Majesty, the only child of Michy and Shatta Wale, revealed his new look after his locs were cut off

Michy insinuated in the Instagram caption that the orders came from Shatta Wale

Many people talked about how he resembles Shatta Wale after cutting his locs

Majesty, the son of Ghanaian celebrity couple Shatta Wale and Michy, has flaunted his new look after he cut off his locs.

Majesty shows new haircut.

Source: Instagram

Majesty flaunts new look in video

Musician and Movement Showbiz host, posted a video on her Instagram page of Majesty showing off his new look.

In the video, Majesty had a neatly done haircut styled with the sides low cut and the middle section having a lot of hair.

Captioning the post, the Hustle hitmaker insinuated that Shatta Wale ordered her son to get a trim.

She also noted that regardless of him getting rid of the locs, her son still looks cute.

"Order from above the locs are down @hismajesty_majesty is still the cutest," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Barber who cut Majesty's locs speaks

Commenting on Michy's post, the barber who cut Majesty's locs, @bryitest_barber, said the little boy was unhappy about the new look.

He added that Majesty cut his hair on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He said:

Aww my boy, chairman bore yesterday

Below is a video of Majesty showing off his new look in a video.

Ghanaians react to Majesty's new look

Many people talked about how handsome Majesty looked in his new haircut.

Others also said Majesty cutting his hair made him look more like Shatta Wale.

thesalesgirlgh said:

Look how handsome he is now compared to then and now

jozzy_kwart stated:

Majesty is gradually resembling daddy oo,anaa yenk) heblews

armanijessica579 remarked:

It seems no body is noticing the caption “order from above “. Where and whom is this order coming from? Guess? Shattaaaaaaaaaaaa papapapappaaaa

prempehohemaa23 stated:

He looks like very handsome version of Shatta

reginavanhelvert_ remarked:

Majestyyy

antoinettezomeni said:

Still fresh ❤️

hersmain221 stated:

Even more cuter !!

