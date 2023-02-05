The 2023 Taadi Invasion music show in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana came off on Saturday, January 4

Ghanaian performers Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal arrived in style to wow the audience of music aficionados

Reactions were elicited by the footage of Shatta Wale dousing the crowd with cash as they stormed the streets to see their admirers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal arrived in style to perform at the Taadi Invasion music show in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

The concert at Sekondi Gyandu Park happened on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The greatest musicians began arriving in the area ahead of the music show.

Before storming Tarkoradi's streets to mingle with their fans, the self-proclaimed dancehall king and acclaimed rapper were spotted at the airport with their squad.

How Shatta Wale and Medikal stormed Takoradi pops up. Photo credit: ronnieiseverywhere_official.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale hits the streets to mingle with fans

In visuals seen by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen dousing his adoring supporters with cash, as well as the old and young folks who had gathered in the street to welcome them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At one point, the performer, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., had one of the musician's security guards take some money from him and give it to a woman who was stooping to get it.

The lineup for Taadi Invasion 2023 included musicians Briano, Kofi Kinaata, and others in addition to Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Watch the moment Shatta Wale sprayed cash to his fans below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Shatta Wale spraying cash

Pe_kakra_gh posted:

The real love dey no here, no be Twitter o..

Mshailley reacted:

My love ❤️ for you is massive hun keep the fire burning.

Skreamajay commented:

For the SM empire. We love you. Keep showing love.

Naatorshie100 said:

The woman will remember this forever.

Clainxcell posted:

May God always bless you Wale for always doing your best ..Paaa to whole wiase

Shatta Wale breaks down in tears at his Freedom Wave concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale shed tears during his performance at his Freedom Wave Concert, and a moving video of the incident has since surfaced.

The singer of the hit song "Jah Guide Me" was on stage playing his hit song when he unexpectedly became emotional.

He knelt down and waved the SM4LYF sign to the massive throng at the Accra Sports Stadium. He then bent his head, knelt down, and briefly sobbed as the people around him sang the heartfelt song's lyrics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh