Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, was overcome with emotions while performing on stage at the second edition of his Freedom Wave Concert

The Jah Guide Me hit musician was performing his banger on stage when he broke down in tears

Fans of the acclaimed Ghanaian musician are in their feelings after the video of Shatta Wale emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A touching video capturing the moment dancehall musician Shatta Wale broke down in tears while performing at his Freedom Wave Concert has surfaced.

The Jah Guide Me hitmaker was performing the banger on stage when he was suddenly overcome with emotions.

Before Shatta Wale brown down in tears

He went down on his knees before gesturing the SM4LYF sign to the mammoth crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium, where he bowed his head down, squatted, and briefly shed tears as the crowd repeated the lyrics of the touching song.

Reactions as Shatta Wale breaks down in tears at his Freedom Wave Concert. Photo credit: @ghkwaku1.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The chilling moment Shatta Wale was overwhelmed with emotions at his joint concert with rapper Medikal triggered the emotions of netizens after the footage popped up on social media.

Watch the footage below:

How fans reacted to the emotional moment of Shatta Wale in tears

@Hapi_Friday said:

Awwn, I'm crying too.

@kushAblekuma posted:

Man dey control music for Ghana.

@SFinqa commented:

This might look fake but imagine this; reminiscing about the journey to this kind of stardom will definitely bring some tears running down your cheeks.

@profdublyn_zee said:

Chale, this scene and the song brought tears to my eye. The crowd’s response makes it spiritual.

@bacellone1 reacted:

Wale suffered too much.

@DecemgodG asked:

This song makes Shatta cry always why?

@khofidezzy posted:

The man was shocked to the core. Peaked emotions.

@Supremo_ba52 commented:

This song is nostalgic.

@MckitoB commented:

Who Dey cry pass Nii fr Ghana?

@AkBuhaari posted:

Please, how do I get this video I'm in love with it.

@brightino_agyei commented:

Awww, see Shatta ein cry for life is life.

@AnabsVan reacted:

Man, these lyrics of his are goated. Pay attention to these beast lyrics and you notice how unparallel he is.

Wendy Shay, Other Musicians Thrill Fans at 2022 Freedom Wave Concert

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal successfully held the second edition of their Freedom Wave Concert on Sunday, December 25.

The well-attended music event saw staunch supporters of the duo thronging the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers to have fun watching their favourite musicians perform.

Before the main acts ascended the stage to thrill fans, music lovers who turned up at the 40,000-capacity stadium had their money's worth with back-to-back performances from the music pair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh