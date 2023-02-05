Ghanaian musicians thrilled fans at the Taadi Invasion concert in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, January 4

Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Kofi Kinaata entertained the adoring crowd that attended the show with electrifying performances

Videos of the event's best performers giving the audience their money's worth have been seen by YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musicians mounted the stage to delight fans at the Taadi Invasion concert in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana on Saturday, January 4.

Top performers Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, and Medikal, delighted fans and the enthusiastic audience at the event with some of their well-known songs.

Before the evening performance, Dancehall act Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal arrived in the city in style. Shatta Wale hit the streets of Takoradi and was seen handing out cash to his followers.

Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Kofi Kinaata pop up in videos. Photo credit: sammykaymedia.

Source: Instagram

At one point, the performer, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., had one of his security guards take some money from him and gave it to a woman straining to get it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Later in the day, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, and other performers ascended the stage to thrill fans at the Taadi Invasion concert.

Watch the moments the musicians took over the stage to deliver electrifying performances.

1. When Shatta Wale mounted the stage at Taadi Invasion to perform:

2. Rapper Medikal performs at Taadi Invasion:

3. Singer Kofi Kinaata performing at Taadi Invasion at Gyendu Park:

Wendy Shay's 2023 Shay Concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that on Saturday, January 7, Ghanaian singer-songwriter Wendy Shay attracted outstanding performers to the 2023 edition of her Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

The Afropop and Afrobeats vocalist as well as other musicians took the stage to perform for the audience.

The stage was taken over by Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Fameye, Amerado Burner, and Bosom P-Yung, who all performed back-to-back smash songs and enthralled the audience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh