Medikal has said that he hopes Black Sherif wins the VGMA Artiste of the Year, as he is a fan of the latter's music and style

Medikal has also received two nominations at this year's VGMA awards in the Best Hiplife Song and Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste categories

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has pitched his colleague Ghana's fastest rising star, Black Sherif, as the best person to win this year's 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to Medikal, he is a big fan of Black Sherif, and thus gives his full support to the young rapper. He shared his sentiments on the TV3 New Day show in a conversation with Roland Walker, Berla Mundi, and Cookie Tee.

VGMA23: Medikal Nominates Black Sherif to win Artiste of the Year!

Medikal also received two nominations Best Hiplife Song and Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste

"He (Black Sherif) got nominated for Artiste of the Year, and I will be so happy if he wins. Black Sherif is dope. He should keep doing his thing. I pray he wins Artiste of the Year."

Watch Medikal's interview below:

Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller makes headlines

Black Sherif is being tipped to win because he has been making waves since his song, Second Sermon, was introduced to the world.

He received another boost when his single, 'Soldier', from his first album, 'Kwaku the Traveller', went viral in several countries.

Who wins VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year?

But Sherif faces stiff competition in the Artiste of the Year category which is the crowning award on the most anticipated awards night in the country.

This year's nominations for the category feature top musicians with huge fan bases, hit songs, and groundbreaking records. YEN.com.gh reported nominees to include Black Sherif, Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Camidoh, KiDi and Joe Mettle.

Medikal addresses rumours about marriage

Meanwhile, the 'Ayekoo' hitmaker has been in the news following his comments about his wife, actress Fella Makafui and marriage. Medikal addressed rumours that his marriage had hit the rooks after many observed the disappearance of his wedding ring from his finger.

In response, the rapper replied that a ring was nothing but an accessory and had no bearing on the quality of his marriage. He is currently on a media tour to promote his upcoming album.

