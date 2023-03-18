VGMA 24: Full List Of Nominees For The Prestigious Award
- Charter House, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have released the full list of names of musicians who have been nominated for the 24th edition of the award scheme
- The list was released on March 18, 2023, on the various social media platforms of Charter House and it is set to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre
- YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of the various categories in the much anticipated award scheme in the country
Below is the full list of the nominees.
1 Artiste Of The Year
- King Promise
- Kuami Eugene
- Sarkodie
- Black Sherif
- KiDi
- Joe Mettle
2 Best Hiplife Song
- Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene
- No Fugazy – Sarkodie
- BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene
- Accra – Medikal
- Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
- Kom – Fancy Gadam
- Zinabu – Dopenation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy
- S3k3 – Mr Drew
3 Video of The Year
- Mon Bebe – KiDi
- Mood – Mr Drew
- Odeshie – Epixode
- Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae
- Slow Down – King Promise
- Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie
- Nyinya – Bosom P Yung
- Let It Go – Kweku Smoke
- Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall
4 Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste
- Sarkodie
- Okyeame Kwame
- Black Sherif
- D Black
- Amerado
- Medikal
5 Best Afrobeats Song
- Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur
- Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene
- E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew
- Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage
- Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom
- Mon Bebe – KiDi
- Je M'apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido
6 Best Afropop Song
- Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat
- Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
- Mr Drew – Mood
- King Promise – Slow Down
- D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister
- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix
- Fameye – Praise
7 Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Sefa
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Mr. Drew
- Wendy Shay
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- Darkovibes
8 Best Gospel Song
- Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
- Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
- Celestine Donkor – Only You
- Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo
- Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh
- Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa
- Scott Evans – Mapek3
- Obaapa Christy – The Glory
9 Best Highlife Song
- Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1
- Ak Songstress – Jonathan
- Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa
- Bisa KDei – Yard
- Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie
- Cina Soul – Feelings
10 Best HighLife Artiste
- Cina Soul
- Akwaboah
- Bisa Kdei
- Fameye
- Kuami Eugene
- Kofi Kinaata
11 Album Of The Year
- Sarkodie – No Pressure
- KiDi – The Golden Boy
- Joe Mettle – Experience
- Akwaboah – Lighthouse
- D Black – Loyalty
- Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife
12 Songwriter Of The Year
- Minister OJ – Deburu
- Fameye – Praise
- Abiana – Bo Nooni
- Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1
- Akwaboah – Obiaa
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
- Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif
- Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa
- Second Sermon – Black Sherif
- Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur
- Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick
- Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur
13 Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- 1Gad – Stonebwoy
- Touch It- KiDi
- Picture – Samini ft Efya
- Greedy Men – Stonebwoy
- New Gen – Larrusi
- Odeshie – Epixode
14 Male Vocal Performance
- Akwaboah Ntro – Naa
- Black Sherif – Golddigger
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami
- KiDi – Bad Things
- King Promise – Slow Down
- Kweisey Pee – Amazing God
- Luigi McLean – Mala
15 Female Vocal Performance
- Celestine Donkor – Only You
- Abiana – MY House
- Esther Goodwill – Faithful God
- Niiella – Where You Are
- Efe Grace – Overflow
- Cina Soul – OMG
16 Best African Artiste
- Wizkid
- Fireboy DML
- Ckay
- Tems
- Focalistic
- Joeboy
17 Collaboration of the year
- Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene – Abodie
- Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko
- D Black ft Stonebwoy, Quamina MP – Enjoyment Minister
- Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke
- Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick – Sika Aba Fie Remix
- Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur – Choachella
- Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugne – Biibi Besi
- Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music – Ote Mimu
18 International Collaboration of the year
- Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage
- Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy
- Sad Girls Love Money- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis
- Je M'appelle – DarkoVibes ft Davido
- Second Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burna Boy
- Spiritual- KiDi ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking
- Non-Living Thing- Sarkodie ft Oxlade
19 Vodafone Most Popular Song
- King Promise – Slow Down
- Ohemaa Mercy ft MoG Music – Ote Me Mu
- Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko
- Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
- Darkovibes ft Davido – Je M'appelle
- KiDi – Touch It
- Black Sherif – Second Sermon (2nd)
- Kuami Eugene – Dollar On You
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obuame
- Fameye – Praise
- Sefa – EChoke
- Mr. Drew – Mood
20 Best New Artiste
- Sefa
- Black Sherif
- Scott Evans
- Mona 4 Reall
- Kweku Darlington
- Kwame Yogot
21 Best Rap Performance
- Lyrical Joe – 5Th August . 5
- Strongman – Last Verse
- Obibini – Wudini
- Teephlow – WonteAse3
- Sarkodie – Rollies And Cigars
- Amerado – The Throne
22 Best Reggae / Dancehall Artiste
- Samini
- Larruso
- Epixode
- Stonebwoy
23 Record Of The Year
- Akwaboah – Ntro Naa
- Wutah Afriyie – Country Hot
- Fameye – Praise
- Minister OJ – Meduru
- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Sad Girls Luv Money
- Okyeame Kwame ft Adina – Love Locked Down
