Charter House, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have released the full list of names of musicians who have been nominated for the 24th edition of the award scheme

The list was released on March 18, 2023, and the awards are set to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of the various categories in the much anticipated award scheme in the country

Charter House, organisers of the prestiguous music awards show in Ghana, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have releasied the full list of the VGMA 24 nominees of the various categories.

According to Charter House, the various categories comprise selected musicians who have coined their names and crafts as the public's favourites.

The list was released on March 18, 2023, on the various social media platforms of the organisers of the award scheme.

The award is set to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre.

Below is the full list of the nominees.

1 Artiste Of The Year

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Black Sherif

KiDi

Joe Mettle

2 Best Hiplife Song

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

No Fugazy – Sarkodie

BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene

Accra – Medikal

Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

Kom – Fancy Gadam

Zinabu – Dopenation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy

S3k3 – Mr Drew

3 Video of The Year

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Mood – Mr Drew

Odeshie – Epixode

Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae

Slow Down – King Promise

Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie

Nyinya – Bosom P Yung

Let It Go – Kweku Smoke

Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall

4 Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste

Sarkodie

Okyeame Kwame

Black Sherif

D Black

Amerado

Medikal

5 Best Afrobeats Song

Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur

Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew

Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage

Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Je M'apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido

6 Best Afropop Song

Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Mr Drew – Mood

King Promise – Slow Down

D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister

Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix

Fameye – Praise

7 Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Sefa

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Wendy Shay

Gyakie

Camidoh

Darkovibes

8 Best Gospel Song

Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo

Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh

Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa

Scott Evans – Mapek3

Obaapa Christy – The Glory

9 Best Highlife Song

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1

Ak Songstress – Jonathan

Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa

Bisa KDei – Yard

Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie

Cina Soul – Feelings

10 Best HighLife Artiste

Cina Soul

Akwaboah

Bisa Kdei

Fameye

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

11 Album Of The Year

Sarkodie – No Pressure

KiDi – The Golden Boy

Joe Mettle – Experience

Akwaboah – Lighthouse

D Black – Loyalty

Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife

12 Songwriter Of The Year

Minister OJ – Deburu

Fameye – Praise

Abiana – Bo Nooni

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1

Akwaboah – Obiaa

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif

Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa

Second Sermon – Black Sherif

Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur

Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick

Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur

13 Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

1Gad – Stonebwoy

Touch It- KiDi

Picture – Samini ft Efya

Greedy Men – Stonebwoy

New Gen – Larrusi

Odeshie – Epixode

14 Male Vocal Performance

Akwaboah Ntro – Naa

Black Sherif – Golddigger

Joe Mettle – Ye Obuami

KiDi – Bad Things

King Promise – Slow Down

Kweisey Pee – Amazing God

Luigi McLean – Mala

15 Female Vocal Performance

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Abiana – MY House

Esther Goodwill – Faithful God

Niiella – Where You Are

Efe Grace – Overflow

Cina Soul – OMG

16 Best African Artiste

Wizkid

Fireboy DML

Ckay

Tems

Focalistic

Joeboy

17 Collaboration of the year

Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene – Abodie

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko

D Black ft Stonebwoy, Quamina MP – Enjoyment Minister

Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke

Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick – Sika Aba Fie Remix

Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur – Choachella

Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugne – Biibi Besi

Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music – Ote Mimu

18 International Collaboration of the year

Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage

Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy

Sad Girls Love Money- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis

Je M'appelle – DarkoVibes ft Davido

Second Sermon Remix – Black Sherif ft Burna Boy

Spiritual- KiDi ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking

Non-Living Thing- Sarkodie ft Oxlade

19 Vodafone Most Popular Song

King Promise – Slow Down

Ohemaa Mercy ft MoG Music – Ote Me Mu

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Darkovibes ft Davido – Je M'appelle

KiDi – Touch It

Black Sherif – Second Sermon (2nd)

Kuami Eugene – Dollar On You

Joe Mettle – Ye Obuame

Fameye – Praise

Sefa – EChoke

Mr. Drew – Mood

20 Best New Artiste

Sefa

Black Sherif

Scott Evans

Mona 4 Reall

Kweku Darlington

Kwame Yogot

21 Best Rap Performance

Lyrical Joe – 5Th August . 5

Strongman – Last Verse

Obibini – Wudini

Teephlow – WonteAse3

Sarkodie – Rollies And Cigars

Amerado – The Throne

22 Best Reggae / Dancehall Artiste

Samini

Larruso

Epixode

Stonebwoy

23 Record Of The Year

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

Wutah Afriyie – Country Hot

Fameye – Praise

Minister OJ – Meduru

Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Sad Girls Luv Money

Okyeame Kwame ft Adina – Love Locked Down

