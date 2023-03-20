Ghanaian rapper Medikal explained his reasons for featuring his ex-lover Sister Deborah on his "Cold And Trophies" song

He added that his wife, Fella Makafui, had no problems with his feature and that, she has been cool throughout

The rapper added that it was easy reaching out to Sister Deborah for the feature, and he had her verse recorded and sent shortly after

Ghanaian rapper Medikal explained that he reached out to his ex-lover Sister Deborah for a feature because she was the best fit for his song.

He added that his wife, Fella Makafui, has no problem with the feature, and neither are they having marital issues as perceived by many.

Medikal explained that while recording the song, he realised that the best tune and feature that would make the "Cold And Trophies" song a hit was by having Sister Deborah's verse on it.

Detailing the series of events that led to him featuring Sister Deborah on Kingdom FM, Medikal stated that he sees nothing wrong with having her on a song because they are not enemies, even though they are ex-lovers.

Watch Medikal's interview about Sister Deborah's feature below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Medikal's interview about Sister Deborah's feature and his marriage with Fella Makafui

Efe Amua-Sekyi commented:

Efe Amua-Sekyi to revive the fame, but I’m sure he has regretted it. The presenter too why.

Don King commented:

Medikal, you are too much. You know how to talk big ups to you

Edward Amoako commented:

What at all does the presenter or the host want to hear from Medikal? I don't understand ooo.

Ofei Lily commented:

Ofei Lily as invited there for questions and Fiifi just asked questions some people wish to know, so Medikal can choose not to answer all !

Fella Makafui ignores Medikal's romantic post about her to post Banku and Okro

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that actress Fella Makafui ignored her husband Medikal's post of her and the romantic caption that accompanied it.

Rapper Medikal posted his wife's photo in his quest to show his love for her and debunk rumours about their alleged marital issues. She on the other hand posted a picture of their daughter and captioned it "My heartbeat", refusing to react to the post by Medikal.

