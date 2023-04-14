Ghanaian TV host Berla Mundi's throwback photo has caused a stir online as netizens reacted to the massive change in her looks

She looked slim and beautiful, but according to fans who have reacted to the photo, God has demonstrated his word through her life

TV3's journalist and radio host, Caleb Nii Boye, was also captured in the photo with Berla Mundi looking younger as well

Ghanaian TV host Berla Mundi was spotted as slim and almost unrecognisable in a recent throwback photo. Even though taken a few years back, the celebrated Ghanaian news presenter and TV host looked beautiful and admirable like she always has.

Berla Mundi's throwback photos cause stir online

In the picture, she wore a pleated skirt, shirt and traditional beads while standing beside TV3's radio host and journalist, Caleb Nii Boye, who also looked younger. The post from TV3 has garnered a lot of reactions from their fans, who were excited to see these photos of the fashionable and entertaining media personalities.

Berla Mundi has worked hard with TV3's new host, AJ Poundz and has entertained her audience on the TV3 NewDay program, earning the show a lot of views and positive feedback from its audience.

See Tv3's post about Berla Mundi below

Some fans reacted to TV3's post of throwback photos of Berla Mundi and Caleb Nii Boye

queen_vannee commented:

@berlamundi guys please I left my shoe. Please pick it for me.

thenanncya commented:

Eii Bella Bernard

elorm_lydiua commented:

A true definition of God Did. Lemme laugh small

miss_lawrencia commented:

We are all waiting for @giovani.caleb to comment

niinoinnarh commented:

Is that @berlamundi?

mondokay.online commented:

@calebniiboye, what happened to the six packs

iamamamcbrownbagh commented:

Eiii Berla mundi wow ❤️

