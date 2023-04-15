Evangelist Agradaa, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, sparked reactions as she flaunted the interior of her mansion

In the video, the pretty preacher sang and danced joyously in her abode, which looked expensive and luxurious home

Akristofoo Adooso by Hannah Marfo, the song Agradaa danced to, talked about deceit, which many social media users found ironic

Popular evangelist, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Nana Agradaa, has once again found herself at the centre of attention as she flaunted the interior of her luxurious mansion on her TikTok page.

In a video that has since gone viral, the preacher can be seen dancing and singing joyously to the tune of Hannah Marfo's Akristofoo Adooso in her beautiful abode.

However, the video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users finding it ironic that Agradaa would dance to a song that talks about deceit. This is because the evangelist had previously been involved in a Ponzi scheme she called "Sika Gari," which left many of her followers in financial ruin.

Agradaa's luxurious home featured exquisite decorations and expensive-looking furniture that gave the house a grand and extravagant look.

The walls of the house were adorned with beautiful portraits with gold frames that complemented the other golden elements in the house, such as golden light fixtures, golden chairs, couches and golden sculptures. Followers of the evangelist dropped hilarious comments as they reacted to the video.

Agradaa Sparks Funny Reactions

CE CI LYN❤️❤️ wrote:

Finally the owner of this song has been found

_ahkosua44 commented:

the way I run to the comments section nu Eeii Ghana

WISDOMBOSS wrote:

this songis the real definition of Sika Gari

Source: YEN.com.gh