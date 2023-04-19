Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official has thrilled her audience with exciting skills in a dance video

The entertainer shared her take on Ghanaian singer Mr Drew's song titled 2Shots , which features rapper Medikal

Her audience reacted to her dance footage in the comment section as her moves delighted their hearts

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official, known in real life as Janet Offei, delighted her audience with her exciting skills in a dance video.

The entertainer had her take to Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew's song titled 2Shots, which features award-winning rapper Medikal.

Erkuah Official shows off legwork

In the footage chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Erkuah Official began with energy and enthusiasm. She soon continued to show off many moves during her incredible freestyle and legwork.

Erkuah Official dances to '2Shots' by Mr Drew. Photo credit: erkuahofficial.

The TikToker donned a sleeveless black top over a pair of ripped jeans. She looked like she was having the time of her life as she moved her legs and arms.

Her audience couldn't help but react to her enthralling moves as she quickly won their hearts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Erkuah Official's video

Nanayaw posted:

Love it. Give it to them.

Annie❤️ said:

Beautiful.

Adwoa posted:

The last moves.

Pretty Juliet said:

You too much, darling

ROCKIE posted:

Give them

Myztamp’s reacted:

What just happened at the end?

kunakiedwin@mawuli posted:

You have been missed, dear.

Lizzy Berry commented:

The last move.

user2556845992711Justeli said:

Wow, I give it to you, girl.

Itzlastkobo reacted:

So you can dance like this?

Youssef Oubda commented:

Well done! Nice.

Ddaniella_tetteh posted:

You look beautiful.

Iyanuoluwapo247 posted:

Wow, nice one.

Samuel Asante Opoku reacted:

You’re beautiful, dear.

Neyo blink reacted:

Wow, and she can dance.

Nyarkoaaah posted:

Nice dance moves.

