Ghanaian media personality Sally Akua Amoakowaa has gone viral with her makeup-free photo on Instagram

The former beauty queen, who owns a lot of businesses ranging from a clothing brand to a voting app, and his ex-husband look adorable in a new photo circulating online

Akua GMB is among the talented and hardworking female celebrities organising beauty pageants in Ghana

2011 Ghanaian Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa has posted a beautiful photo of herself and her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng on Instagram.

The wealthy businessman and his lovely daughter Agudie celebrate their birthday on April 17, 2023.

In this photo, former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa and Dr Kwaku Oteng look stunning together. Source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

The serial entrepreneur looks casual in a customised Miss Golden Stool tee shirt paired with blue denim jeans. Akua GMB looked gorgeous as she rocked a colourful frontal hairstyle.

The chief executive officer of Angel Group of companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, looked elegant as he received a prestigious award.

Dr Kwaku Oteng owns conglomerates of businesses, including Angel Transport and Logistics, Adonko Bitters, Plus two pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel Cream and Soap, and many others.

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's post;

@ohemaawoyeje

Beautiful to see this

@sandra.berko

Beauty with maturity, Tampa. I love you, Akua

@real_vimlady

Happy for you both. Smile more blessings, Dr

@mandy_jael_berry_woods

I like this kind of vibe. !

@albyablord

I love this. Blessed woman with wisdom

@richy_brown74

Life is simple when you have Jehovah on your side. Maturity comes with no struggle

@hankorantema

I love the caption. Mama, you do all. Happy birthday Sir

@akua9937

You broke the internet today ooo

@abena9754

Maturity is something no one can take from you. Happiest Birthday, Agudie and Daddy ❤️

@dicta_bright

A better dad. Blessed birthday.. we pray for long life with good health❤️

Check Akua GMB and his ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng's photo below;

