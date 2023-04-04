A self-assured female student of Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her charming dance moves

She captured herself performing to the Ghanaian singer Skyface SDW's song Obaa Hemaa , which also features O'Kenneth, Reggie, and others

The footage, which gained over 1,000 views and more than 16 comments from netizens, had many compliments her

A confident female student of Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her adorable take on the Obaa Hemaa song by musician Skyface SDW.

The young student performed the popular song, which features artistes such as O'Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC, and Jay Bahd, in a TikTok video.

Mfantsiman Girls student dances like a pro

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, she proved that sometimes, enthusiasm could be just as effective as getting it right. Her moves were perfect.

Mfantsiman Girls student shows off her dance moves in video. Photo credit: Highschoollinksgh

With a smile that might easily capture hearts, the young dancer moved her arms and legs as she performed.

She appeared to be most eager to become a performer when she danced in uniform inside a classy respectable place.

More than 16 people commented on the video, which received over 1,000 views on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to video of dancing SHS girl

Alorgbechristian said:

Wow, l love you.

Queenstar 689 posted:

We dey sight crofie hse right

User4095426918104 commented:

Wow Mfantsiman.

Amapasser said:

This is nice. Cool moves.

