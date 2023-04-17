A confident female soldier with the TikTok name Ella exhibited her charming body and waist dance moves in a TikTok video

She captured herself performing to Nigerian singer Omah Lay's Soso song while attired in her uniform

Her viral clip, which gained over 1.3 million views and more than 340,000 comments from netizens, received many compliments

A gorgeous female soldier in uniform exhibited her body and waist dance moves like a professional dancer in an exciting viral TikTok video.

She gleefully performed to Nigerian singer Omah Lay's Soso song enthusiastically and confidently.

Pretty soldier smiles at the camera

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, she moved her arms and legs while performing and smiling at the camera.

Pretty female soldier shows off dance moves. Photo credit: queennnnnn_sl.

She appeared to be someone who could pursue dancing as a career in addition to serving in the military, as she danced to the vibey tune.

More than 1.3 million people saw her viral footage, which raked in over 340,000 comments.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to pretty soldier's dance moves

Hmokhwari said:

The song hits very hard.Nigerians are producing nice amapiano music.

GraceJules said:

When music is the food for your soul.. dancing becomes natural

Ifeanyiwilfred said:

Good one.

User6313342423160 commented:

Looking so beautiful .

Omah Godson posted:

Army lady way get vibes . Thanks for your service.

YoofiandJane commented:

Still one of my favorites.

Prince Mike Uchennaya reacted:

How much una dey collect from motors wey carry loads for Night for that side.

@defiremonsta‍said:

Nice moves.

JABIR REALITY commented:

One love

Horuchi reacted:

Amazing moves

Garbadi commented:

Nice moves. ⚘ am loving it from Ghana .

user418490473637

Nice one

ddfdjibril posted:

Come save this country, Sis .

Source: YEN.com.gh