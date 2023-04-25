Ghanaian rapper Medikal and Nigerian singer Mayorkun were spotted dancing to an unreleased song inside the residence of the latter in Nigeria

The video had no sound, however, the two could be seen partying to the new song they had created

Many people were excited at the collaboration as they flooded the comment section with positive views

A video of Ghana's Medikal and Nigeria's Mayorkun dancing to an unreleased song has emerged on social media.

Medikal and Nigeria singer Mayorkun in photos. Image Credits: @amgmedikal @iammayorkun

Mayorkun and Medikal collab on song together

In a video that surfaced on social media on the Instagram page of Medikal's PR and blogger, @ghkwaku, Medikal was at the residence of the Nigerian singer in Nigeria as they worked on a song together.

They were captured in the living room with the equipment needed to perfect the song they were working on.

With the video not having a sound, one could tell that it is an ultimate banger by looking at how they both danced to the unreleased tune.

Watch the video of Medikal and Mayorkun dancing to their yet-to-be-released song.

Fans react to video of Mayorkun and Medikal coming together on a song

Ghanaians show excitement in the comment section as they wait in anticipation for the song to be released.

Many others also hailed Medikal for making the collaboration possible, considering the Nigerian artiste is a major international star.

mr_fashion_de_model:

Planning & plotting album

_mobies:

Keep cooking

firelord_kofi_amankwah:

As Davido do show naa MDK meet Mayorkun norr dem exchange contacts studio sessions start. Ghanaian artists for learn something and then support each other's brands

lyfofbilal:

W)ntee da

_joeymulla:

Dem go feel it

_legacy19:

Banku song he dey cook

vinsaint_victor:

The contents I want to see

