Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has expressed his displeasure at the popularising of celebrity clones in the media by media houses and bloggers

In a recent video, the 'How Much' hitmaker advised the lookalikes to seek employment, instead of using the images of celebrities to make easy money

His comments have generated conversations on social media as many empathise with him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has lashed out at media houses in the country who are tolerating the lookalikes of celebrities in their studios.

He termed the gesture as stupidity and urged them to do better in their broadcasting of news.

Medikal (left) and his lookalike Young Medikal (right) in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal @utvghana

Lying on his comfortable bed with his white sheets covering him, he advised the lookalikes to seek employment.

He also urged bloggers and media houses to stop posting about these so-called clones. He said that the foolery has to come to an end.

The 'Street Code' crooner stated that instead of bloggers, journalists and the media posting these clones on their pages and hosting them on their shows, they should rather promote the songs of the artistes.

"I drop songs every day. You lot overlook all of these things and then you go online promoting all of these people who impersonate other artistes," he bemoaned in the video.

Making suggestions for these clones, he advised his lookalike, Young Medikal, to go out there, work hard and look for money just as he does, if he truly wants to be like him.

"Why do you go live to ask for MoMo? Because Medikal does not go live to ask for MoMo. Make una grind. Make una hustle," he said in the video."

Watch the video below of Medikal ranting about the sudden rise to fame of celebrity lookalikes in the country.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's plight in the video

Ghanaians have shared their views on Medikal's complaint about the sudden rise to fame of the replicas of various Ghanaian celebrities. Many shared their frustration and advised them to desist from impersonating others.

@Jason_gh1 commented:

Those of you trash-talking, you don’t have an image like you’ll get where he’s coming from.

@KwekuMarch said:

This be real Medikal or another lookalike cos rydee aconf waaaa

@great_addison stated:

He thinks by the futility of his mind that what they are doing is not hustling or grinding. Comical

@LampOil10 remarked:

Ahh buh what happened to the America o s3 UK accent noh

@kinglithur said:

He’s spitting bro.. it’s not funny anymore we dey play too much ‍♂️

